‘Jeopardy’ Says Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik Will Continue Hosting Duties Until At Least July 2022

“Jeopardy” definitely got everyone’s attention after it announced Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will continue hosting the popular game show well into 2022.

“We are delighted to let you know our excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera will continue into 2022: @missmayim and @kenjennings will share hosting duties through the end of #Jeopardy!” a tweet read from the game show’s official account Wednesday. “Season 38, and Michael Davies will remain as executive producer.”

The sharing of the podium has been the norm for the past few months with episodes for Season 38 scheduled to run through July 2022, Entertainment Weekly noted. (RELATED: Report: Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Hosting Gave Show A Huge Spike In Ratings)

“Jeopardy” announced in September hosting duties would be done by Jennings and Bialik after Mike Richards stepped down from hosting for the late Alex Trebek. (RELATED: LeVar Burton Confirms He Has His Sights Set On Being The Next Host Of ‘Jeopardy!’)

Bialik was previously named by the company to host “Jeopardy!” prime-time specials with Richards initially picked to take over daily hosting duties.

Richards stepped down from the job following criticism from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) about allegedly “disparaging remarks” he made in the past “about Jews, women & Asians.”

After Trebek lost his battle with pancreatic cancer, a large group of celebrities stepped in to help guest host the show, with several vying for the permanent gig. The list of guest hosts includes Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, “Jeopardy!” champion Jennings, LeVar Burton, Savannah Guthrie, Bialik and many more.