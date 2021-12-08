Iconic Sports Stadium Changes Its Name After Biggest Naming Right Deal In History

Los Angeles’s iconic Staples Center is changing its name for the first time in its 22 years.

The venue, which has housed several Los Angeles-based teams including the Lakers, the Clippers, and the Kings in addition to hosting a variety of concerts and other events since 1999 will soon be renamed Crypto.com Arena, according to CBS Sports.

Crews began removing letters from the iconic Staples Center sign outside the building Monday, CBS Sports Los Angeles reported.

JUST IN: Staples Center signs are being removed from the Los Angeles arena and will be replaced with the new https://t.co/gp8AK4709L Arena logos. (@cryptocom #Cro) Image credit: @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/QryDxx03Ng — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) December 6, 2021

The change follows a $700 million agreement that will span across 20 years — one of the largest naming rights deals ever, CBS Sports added.

“It’ll be weird. I grew up with Staples Center being the place to play and the place to be. It will definitely be weird,” LA Clippers star Paul George said, according to Sports Illustrated.

“It’s the same location, but it’s kind of stripping history here by calling it something else… Good thing we won’t be here too long, we’ll be at our own place.”

Some fans and critics are also less than enthusiastic about the change, with some users lamenting the sign removal and name replacement with memes and comments on social media. (RELATED: Former Florida State Linebacker Kendrick Scott Starts Petition To Change The Name Of Doak Campbell Stadium)

Staples Center signage is officially down 😢 (via thealliebailey, thematthewmans/IG) pic.twitter.com/BldvqoI7gQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2021

While the sign for Staples Center has already been removed, the official name change is set to take place when the Lakers take on the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day and the new sign for Crypto.com Arena is not anticipated to be fully introduced until June 2022, CBS reported.