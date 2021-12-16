Family Dog Helps Save Life Of Baby With Obstructed Airways

Henry, an 8-year-old Boston terrier, saved his owners’ baby on Tuesday, who was sick and struggling to breath.

Kelly and Jeff Dowling noticed their dog was acting strange Monday evening when he kept barging into their 9-month-old daughter’s nursery and waking her up. During an interview, Kelly explained that Henry typically goes to bed and keeps to himself.

“He was head butting the door open and going into her room and standing there,” Kelly said. “And every time I shooed him away, he would go back in as soon as my back was turned.”

Henry entered the nursery five times, Fox59 reported.

The Dowling’s were aware that their daughter had a cold, but didn’t suspect anything was wrong. Henry’s persistent behavior made them realize their daughter’s condition was worsening. (RELATED: ‘The Playpen Was On Fire’: 13 Year-Old-Boy Saves Four Little Sisters’ Lives During House Fire. Then Family’s Dog Saves His Life Too)

Last night the dog kept breaking into the nursery and waking the baby. She’s been sick, and I was getting so fed up with him. Until she stopped breathing. We spent the night in the hospital. I don’t know what would have happened if he hadn’t woken her. We don’t deserve dogs. pic.twitter.com/PBJCJVflgh — kelly andrew 🍂 (@KayAyDrew) December 14, 2021

“He woke her up and when she started crying, I knew there was something wrong with the way she was crying. She didn’t sound right,” Kelly said. So I took her downstairs and she was struggling to get air.”

The 9-month-old was unable to clear her airway, and she started to turn blue and go rigid, Kelly explained.

The Dowling’s rushed their daughter to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, and doctors were able to clear the child’s airway. According to Kelly’s twitter, after spending the night in the hospital their daughter is doing much better.

“The fact that [Henry] was so persistent and he didn’t go hide or stop when I told him to stop, he had to have known or maybe smelled something or heard something,” Kelly said. (RELATED: House Fire Nearly Takes Baby’s Life – Until Her Dog Comes To The Rescue)

According to Kelly’s twitter, the Dowling’s have spent the last few days treating Henry like “the king of the castle” for his heroic actions. Henry got all of his Christmas treats early, according to FOX59.

“He was allowed to sleep in bed with me last night, and he’s got a steak in his future,” Jeff said.