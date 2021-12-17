Kamala Harris Thinks Biggest Obstacle For Buying $50,000 Electric Car Is Figuring Out How To Charge It

Vice President Kamala Harris claimed the biggest obstacle to Americans buying electric cars — which cost an average of around $50,000 — is figuring out how to charge them.

When we ask people, what’s the biggest barrier for them to buy an electric car? The answer is almost always figuring out where and how to charge it. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will invest in a network of 500,000 chargers for all Americans for local & long-distance trips. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 15, 2021

“When we ask people, what’s the biggest barrier for them to buy an electric car? The answer is almost always figuring out where and how to charge it,” Harris tweeted Wednesday morning. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will invest in a network of 500,000 chargers for all Americans for local & long-distance trips.” (RELATED: Harris Is In Charge Of Illegal Immigration ‘Root Causes.’ She Spoke To Guatemalan President Once About It, He Says)

The recently-passed trillion-dollar infrastructure bill set aside nearly $6 billion for the production of electric vehicles and charging stations. The legislation also offers a boost in the tax credit for some electric vehicle purchases from $7,500 to $12,500, which is expected to benefit the wealthy individuals who can afford electric vehicles.

The average electric vehicle cost $51,532 in April 2021, according to Kelley Blue Book. The median family income in the U.S. was around $67,000 in 2020, according to the Census.

When we ask people, what’s the biggest barrier for them to buy a private helicopter? The answer is almost always figuring out where to put the helipad. https://t.co/TzibwUVq4n — zellie (@zellieimani) December 17, 2021

“When we ask people, what’s the biggest barrier for them to buy a private helicopter?” Zellie Imani commented on Twitter. “The answer is almost always figuring out where to put the helipad.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.