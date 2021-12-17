EXCLUSIVE: Here’s What Nikki Haley Sees As The Future Of The Republican Party

From holding American corporations accountable for their dealings with China to cleaning out America’s public school curriculums, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s new book charts a roadmap for the future of the Republican Party.

The book is published under Haley’s Stand for America, a public policy group Haley founded in 2019 after leaving former President Donald Trump’s administration. The book tackles the prime issues facing Americans both in domestic and foreign policy, including solutions from politicians like Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and cultural firebrands like Prager University’s Dennis Prager.

The policy proposals come as the conservative movement is having a fundamental debate about the role of government in American life. Conservatives in recent decades have taken a Reaganite view that smaller government is better government, but an increasingly large movement within the party — calling themselves National Conservatives — argues the right should be less concerned with how big the government is than what the government is being used to do. (RELATED: Youngkin Beats McAuliffe, Clinching First Statewide Win In Virginia For Republicans Since 2009)

Haley herself is squarely in the middle of this debate, having governed South Carolina as an ardent capitalist and Reaganite, but also having served in the Trump administration that national conservatives so admired.

Where establishment conservatives would balk — and national conservatives would jump — at the idea of using the government to clamp down on corporations for dealing with China or impose a new, more patriotic public school curriculum, Haley takes the middling approach.

Former Trump national security adviser H. R. McMaster argues in a chapter titled “Overcoming the Chinese Communist Party’s Campaign of Co-Option, Coercion and Concealment” that corporate shareholders should demand that U.S. corporations follow a 3-point oath in their dealings with China.

Do not transfer sensitive technology that gives the CCP a military advantage or unfair economic advantage. Do not help the CCP stifle human freedom and perfect its police state. Do not compromise the long-term viability of companies in exchange for short-term profits.

While McMaster limits himself to saying shareholders should enforce such an oath, Haley argues the government certainly has a role in forcing companies to respect human rights beyond America’s borders.

“Selling soybeans or pork to China is one thing. That helps American workers and farmers without threatening our national security,” Haley told the Daily Caller. “But U.S. companies absolutely should be prohibited from promoting the Chinese military or aiding the Chinese Communist government’s genocide.”

Haley is less willing to wield the government when it comes to education, however. Prager’s chapter in the book is titled “The Tragedy of American Education,” and he uses it to rail against what American students are taught in both high school and college.

Prager says the U.S. education system is built to bombard students for more than decade with messages like “Everyone except white Christian heterosexual males is a victim,” “The American Founders were racist slaveholders,” and “American was founded, and the Revolutionary War was fought, to preserve slavery.”

His complaints heavily echo the sentiment that brought the Trump administration to convene the 1776 Commission, which sought to counterbalance The New York Times’ 1619 Project. While that effort died when President Joe Biden entered office, echoes of it have continued across the country, particularly when it comes to the way schools handle race education.

The teaching of Critical Race Theory in public schools became the central issue in Virginia’s gubernatorial race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and the ultimate victor, Republican Glenn Youngkin. National conservatives argue the federal government should leap on the issue, but Haley emphasizes that parents should take the wheel.

“Parents, and their local and state representatives, should have the loudest voices in determining what children are taught in our schools,” Haley told the Caller. “The closer these decisions are to parents, students, and those who know them best, the better.”

Haley’s book comes just as she is gearing up an aggressive campaigning schedule for the 2022 election cycle, during which she plans to throw her weight behind Republican candidates across the country. While rumors abound that Haley is a top contender for the Republican presidential ticket in 2024, she has sought to temper expectations, telling the Associated Press in April that she would not run for president in 2024 if Trump enters the race.