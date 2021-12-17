REPORT: Lawrence Taylor Arrested On Sex Offender Violations In Florida

NFL legend Lawrence Taylor has reportedly been arrested.

According to Andy Slater, the former Giants linebacker was arrested on two felony charges in South Florida after allegedly not informing the authorities that he changed his address, which is required of him as a registered sex offender.

TMZ referred to the charges as “sex offender violations.”

SLATER SCOOP: Lawrence Taylor was arrested in South Florida on Thursday. The New York Giants legend, charged with two felonies, is accused of not letting authorities know he changed his address, something registered sex offenders must do. pic.twitter.com/NfI2tqafqa — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) December 17, 2021

Taylor has been a level one sex offender since 2011 after he was found guilty of having sex with a minor he believed was an adult at the time, according to ESPN. He pled guilty to charges of sexual misconduct and soliciting a prostitute in the third degree.

As a level one offender, his picture isn’t in the sex offender’s database, according to the same report.

As I always say with criminal cases, everyone who is accused has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

That’s our system here in America, and we should all be thankful for it.

As a registered sex offender there are rule Taylor is required to follow and if he didn’t, he’ll have to face the consequences.

Hopefully, the authorities can get to the bottom of what happened and deal with it accordingly.