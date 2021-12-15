‘Pushed On Top Of Me’: Holly Madison Details First Time Having Sex With Hugh Hefner

Former Playboy playmate Holly Madison detailed the first time she had sex with Hugh Hefner and explained she was “wasted” when she said he “pushed on top” of her.

“I wasn’t necessarily expecting to have sex that night,” the ex-playmate explained during her appearance on the “Power: Hugh Hefner” podcast. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: ‘Girl Next Door’ Star Opens Up About Life At The Playboy Mansion)

“I thought it would be more of a first date – even though obviously it’s not a very traditional first date,” she added. “I thought it would be more the type of thing where I saw what happened, saw what was going on. If I wasn’t comfortable with it, I wouldn’t have to do anything and I could make my decision on whether I wanted to come back for date no. 2 or not.” (RELATED: Celebrate Hugh Hefner’s Birthday With 36 Photos That Prove He Was The Biggest Baller Of All-Time)

Madison said she was “wasted” and didn’t plan to have sex with the Playboy founder that night, but did.

“I definitely was not expecting to be the first one to go that night, but I was wasted,” the “Girls Next Door” alumni explained. “He was literally pushed on top of me. And after it happened, I was just mortified and embarrassed and it had way more of an emotional impact on me than I thought it would.”

“I thought he was really smart, I really looked up to him, so I liked him and it wasn’t that the idea of possibly having sex with him repelled me so much – I know that’s not relatable to a lot of people because they’re like, ‘Oh, he’s an old man, gross,'” she added.

“It was more the group aspect that was really out of my comfort zone and just the feeling of, ‘Wow, OK, that happened. Everybody knows it happened,'” Madison continued. “I kind of all of a sudden felt like everybody was going to know about me, and I was horrified by it.”

The former playmate said she felt the only way to get away from that “traumatic experience” and get respect was to get what she came for and move herself into the Playboy mansion.

Madison said the next morning she asked Hefner if she could move into the mansion and he agreed.

“I felt like if I didn’t do that I was just going to be haunted by the experience,” the 41-year-old model shared.

Madison famously was part of the trio who starred in the hit reality series “The Girls Next Door” as one of Hefner’s three lovers. She lived in the mansion with the Playboy founder from 2001 to 2008.