Elon Musk Says He’s Not ‘Perverted Enough’ To Be On CNN

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he was not “perverted enough” to be giving an interview to CNN in a podcast released Tuesday.

Musk appeared on the podcast of satirical website Babylon Bee, where he made an apparent allusion to the recent arrest of senior CNN producer John Griffin who had been charged with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to abuse underage girls.

“I feel so unqualified to be interviewing you right now. I think we all do. Why are we here?” one of the hosts of the podcast asked Musk, who is the world’s richest man.

The tech billionaire responded by saying that it was not him who initiated the podcast with the satirical conservative outlet. (RELATED: Elon Musk Says Forced Vaccine Mandates Have No Place In America)

“I’m not pushing the podcast on you. You guys came here,” Musk said facetiously, as the hosts laughed.

“You could be on CNN right now,” a different host added. “A real news organization.”

WATCH: Elon Musk says he isn’t ‘Perverted Enough’ to be on CNN pic.twitter.com/Nfo3PpRc71 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 22, 2021

Musk cited one of the headlines of the Babylon Bee, arguing that he did not meet the perversion requirements of the news outlet.

“I’m not perverted enough, I guess,” the Tesla CEO added.

CNN fired Griffin Dec. 13, calling the reasons for his arrest “deeply disturbing,” the outlet’s spokesperson told Fox News.