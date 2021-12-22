REPORT: Military Develops Universal COVID-19 Vaccine Effective Against All Strains

Scientists at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research have developed a vaccine that is effective against all COVID-19 variants and other SARS-based viruses, according to a report from Defense One.

An announcement is expected in the coming weeks from Walter Reed, according to Defense One. The universal vaccine is the result of two years of work and is designed to work not only against all existing variants, but all future strains as well.

Walter Reed has been working on its pan-coronavirus vaccine for almost 2 years. Its human trials success – even against #OmicronVariant – come as that variant sweeps the globe. “With Omicron, there’s no way really to escape this virus. You’re not going to be able to avoid it.” https://t.co/FCqThlOXjg — Tara Copp (@TaraCopp) December 22, 2021

Dr. Kayvon Modjarrad, the top infectious disease researcher at Walter Reed, told Defense One that phase one human trials finished this month following successful animal trials earlier this year. Phase 2 and phase 3 trials will still need to be completed before final approval.

The first round of trials were conducted on subjects who had not been previously infected with COVID-19 or vaccinated. Now, trials will be done to study the vaccine's effect on those who already have some immunity via vaccination or prior infection.

The vaccine, dubbed “SpFN,” uses a 24-faced protein which allows scientists to attach spikes of multiple strains to the protein. This differentiates it from existing vaccines and allows it to be used against a multitude of strains, including non-COVID SARS-origin viruses.