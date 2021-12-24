Watch Every December 20-23 Episode Of ‘The David Hookstead Show’

It’s another great Friday in America, and that means we’ve successfully completed another week of “The David Hookstead Show.”

This week, we covered the NFL donating to anti-police groups, COVID-19 continuing to hammer sports, college football, “Yellowstone” and much more.

For anyone who might have missed an episode, you can catch them all below!

December 20: National Fraternal Order Of Police Rips The NFL For Donating To Anti-Police Groups, The Jacksonville Jaguars Fire Urban Meyer, Meyer Breaks His Silence On His Humiliating Fall From Grace, Dan Campbell Gives Awesome Locker Room Speech, Teenager Shoots Robber In The Face, Tim Dillon Torches Waukesha Massacre Coverage, ‘Yellowstone’ Is Great As We Near The End Of Season Four And ‘1883’ Premieres On Paramount+

December 21: The NHL Briefly Pauses The Season Because Of COVID-19, Nick Saban Makes Big COVID-19 Decisions Ahead Of The College Football Playoff, Michelle Beadle Rips Negativity On Social Media, The Obama Administration Discussed Sending Steve Kerr To North Korea To Play Basketball With Kim Jong-un, Jonathan Taylor Is Dominating The NFL and HBO Max’s Upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ Special Looks Awesome

December 22: Elon Musk Hammers The Woke Mob, Aaron Rodgers Drops Great Advice About COVID-19 And Getting Healthy, JT Daniels Reportedly Has COVID-19, Jake Paul Offers Jorge Masvidal $5 Million To Fight, ‘Yellowstone’ And ‘1883’ Get Monster TV Ratings, And I Wasn’t Named The Most Influential Person In The Media

December 23: The Robe Episode Is Here After The Fans Voted For It, The COVID-19 Protocols For The College Football Playoff Are Insane, Texas A&M Drops Out Of The Gator Bowl, Joe Burrow Gives Blunt Answer For Why The Bengals Don’t Have COVID-19 Issues, Survey Reveals Why NBA Fans Dislike LeBron James And HBO Releases The First Look At ‘Westworld’ Season 4

Thanks for joining me for another fun week of episodes, and make sure to enjoy some great time with your family on Christmas! That’s what the holiday season is all about!