Ladies and gentlemen, I’d like to take a moment to wish everyone a very merry Christmas!

Today is the best day of the year for many people around the country as they gather with family to celebrate Christmas.

It’s a day of fun, laughs, presents, time with people who are important to you and much more. After the craziness of all the past 21 months with COVID-19, I hope like hell you’re all soaking it up.

Despite all the fearmongers on TV telling you to live in fear forever, you should celebrate today however you see fit.

If that means you’re at a big gathering with extended family, knock yourself. If it means you’re at a gathering with just your immediate family, more power to you.

Whatever you decide to do, just make sure it’s what makes you and the people you love happy. That’s what Christmas is all about.

How will I spend Christmas? I’ll spend it the same way I have for more than a decade. I’ll be traveling around serving meals to people in the area I grew up in.

The @DailyCaller staff, some friends and family members came together and raised a bunch of money for a local food pantry in rural Wisconsin. Today, we dropped off as much food as we could carry and donated the rest in cash. Please help those in need this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/B3mXjkpD7m — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 21, 2020

After that, we’ll have our big family dinner and maybe we’ll watch “Miracle,” which has been a Christmas tradition ever since I was a kid.

There’s a Christmas scene in the movie, and that’s enough to make it count as a holiday film in my mind.

Whatever you do today, just make sure it puts a smile on your face and the faces of those around you who you love. After all, you wouldn’t want to spend Christmas any other way!