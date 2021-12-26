‘1619 Project’ Founder Nikole Hannah-Jones Admits She’s Not A ‘Professional Educator’ Despite Being A College Faculty Member

Nikole Hannah-Jones, the creator of “The 1619 Project” and a faculty member at Howard University, admitted Sunday to not being a “professional educator.”

Hannah-Jones appeared on Sunday’s episode of NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” where she discussed critical race theory and its role in the gubernatorial election in Virginia.

Host Chuck Todd asked his guest how people in an open society should decide to teach about their collective past, noting that “Virginia governor’s race was arguably decided on the strength of how influential should parents be on curriculum.”

“I would say the governor’s race in Virginia was decided based on the success of a right-wing propaganda campaign that told white parents that they needed to fight against their children being indoctrinated … as being called racist,” Hannah-Jones replied. (RELATED: Virginia Education Department Promotes Pro-CRT Book, Despite McAuliffe’s Claims The Curricula Isn’t Taught In The State)

Nikole Hannah-Jones: Parents shouldn’t be in charge of their kids’ schooling: “I don’t really understand this idea that parents should decide what’s being taught. I’m not a professional educator. I don’t have a degree in social studies.” Yet she wants the 1619 Project in schools. pic.twitter.com/UAjFTCvVmg — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 26, 2021

The New York Times journalist then went on to say that she did not understand the whole “parents should decide what’s being taught” idea.

“I’m not a professional educator. I don’t have a degree in social studies or science. We send our children to school because we want them to be taught by people who have an expertise in the subject area. And that is not my job,” she added.

In July, Hannah-Jones rejected the University of North Carolina’s tenure offer, deciding to join Howard University instead. She became the inaugural Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism and a tenured member of the school’s faculty.