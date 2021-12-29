MSNBC Writer Says Trump Policy Toward Iran Did More Damage To American Credibility Than Biden’s Afghanistan Fiasco

An MSNBC writer said that former President Donald Trump’s policies toward Iran were more damaging to American credibility than President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In an article published Wednesday, Trita Parsi, executive vice president and co-founder of the Quincy Institute, said that by pulling out of the nuclear deal with Iran, Trump inflicted more damage to American credibility than the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“The Biden administration’s claim that America’s agreements only can be expected to last for the duration of the administration that signs them is to concede that Trump was not an aberration but the new norm and that going forward, this is how America will conduct itself,” Parsi said. (RELATED: Trump To Declare Iran’s Elite Military Unit A Terrorist Group)

.@tparsi: American untrustworthiness — courtesy of intense polarization at home — is not just undermining U.S. credibility, but it is also undercutting U.S. leverage within negotiations by diminishing the value of American promises. https://t.co/YiKH2HhYAX — Quincy Institute (@QuincyInst) December 29, 2021

“American untrustworthiness — courtesy of intense polarization at home — is not just undermining U.S. credibility, but it is also undercutting U.S. leverage within negotiations by diminishing the value of American promises,” Parsi said.

The Obama Administration’s nuclear deal with Iran faced much criticism, with then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying it paved “Iran’s path to the bomb.” Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and then-Republican Kansas Rep. Mike Pompeo said the the Obama Administration refused to allow even members of Congress to review certain parts of the deal before it was solidified.

“The Iran nuclear talks are partly stuck because Tehran fears Biden’s sanctions relief will not deliver economic benefit in practice since the U.S. may exit the deal again in 2025,” Parsi said, “Thus, America’s core leverage is losing its bargaining value due to legitimate doubts over its ability to keep its word.” (RELATED: Lawmakers In Iran Chant ‘Death To America’ After Voting To Boost Nuclear Program)

The Quincy Institute did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

