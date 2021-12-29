Police Find Trail Of Blood From Suitcase In Alley Leading To Suspect’s Apartment Complex

A trail of blood led police officers to the apartment of a suspect who allegedly killed a man and stuffed his body in a suitcase.

Julian Summers of Memphis, Tennessee, is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse for allegedly killing his roommate Bruce Jefferies and attempting to dispose of his body earlier in December, according to Action News 5. Summers allegedly packed Jefferies’ body in a suitcase on Dec. 12 and dragged it to a dumpster in an attempt to dispose of the evidence.

Police identified Summers as a suspect after following a trail of blood leading from the suitcase in which Jefferies’ body was found to Summers’ apartment complex, the outlet reported. Officers later searched Summers’ apartment and found traces of blood and additional signs of a struggle. (RELATED: Police Force Fire Officer For Allegedly Shooting 61-Year-Old Man In Wheelchair 9 Times)

Police responded to a suspicious item call at around 10 p.m. on Dec. 12, Action News 5 reported, and a witness at the scene reportedly told police that a man dragged the same suitcase through the alley earlier that day, failing at an attempt to throw it into the dumpster.

The man dropped the suitcase and fled the scene upon realizing he was being watched, the witness reportedly said.

The witness’ testimony was backed up by video from the apartment complex, WREG reported, which showed Summers attempting to throw the suitcase into the dumpster.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.