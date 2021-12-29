What Drinking Black Coffee Says About You

People who drink black coffee might be at a lower risk of developing diseases, such as Parkinson’s, heart diseases, Type 2 diabetes and cancer, according to various studies, CNN reported.

Research also suggests that if you like black coffee, then you’ll also probably like bitter dark chocolate, CNN reported.

“We know there’s growing evidence suggesting there’s a beneficial impact of coffee consumption on health. But reading between the lines, anyone advising someone to consume coffee would typically advise them to consume black coffee due to the difference between consuming black coffee and coffee with milk and sugar,” caffeine researcher Marilyn Cornelis, an associate professor of preventive medicine at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine told CNN.

The health benefits of coffee are more prominent if one decides to forego milk, sugar and creamer, she said.

“One is naturally calorie free,” Cornelis said. “The second can add possibly hundreds of calories to your coffee, and the health benefits could be quite different.”

According to her research, people with this genetic predisposition might like to drink multiple cups of coffee per day because they metabolize caffeine faster, CNN reported.

“The stimulating effects wear off faster, and they need to drink more coffee,” Cornelis said. “This could explain why some individuals seem to be fine consuming a lot more coffee relative to someone else who might get jitters or become very anxious.” (RELATED: Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Drinks More Than 40 Ounces Of Coffee Every Morning)

Cornelis believes the proclivity for black coffee has less to do with taste and more to do with the caffeine boost associated with the drink, CNN reported.

“Our interpretation is these people equate caffeine’s natural bitterness with a psycho-stimulation effect,” she said. “They learn to associate bitterness with caffeine and the boost they feel. We are seeing a learned effect.”

