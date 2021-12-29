Health

What Drinking Black Coffee Says About You

A barista prepares a cup of Geisha Natural coffee variety at the Elida farm, in Boquete, Panama, on January 22, 2020. - Panamanian coffee Elida Geisha Natural was cataloged the most expensive coffee in the world on 2019, when it was auctioned at 1,029 US dollars the pound. (Photo by LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo by LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images

People who drink black coffee might be at a lower risk of developing diseases, such as Parkinson’s, heart diseases, Type 2 diabetes and cancer, according to various studies, CNN reported.

Research also suggests that if you like black coffee, then you’ll also probably like bitter dark chocolate, CNN reported.

“We know there’s growing evidence suggesting there’s a beneficial impact of coffee consumption on health. But reading between the lines, anyone advising someone to consume coffee would typically advise them to consume black coffee due to the difference between consuming black coffee and coffee with milk and sugar,” caffeine researcher Marilyn Cornelis, an associate professor of preventive medicine at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine told CNN.

Detail view of a illy coffee cup pictured during the launch of the new illy Art Collection designed by acclaimed artist Mona Hatoum at FIAC on October 20, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for illycaffè)

The health benefits of coffee are more prominent if one decides to forego milk, sugar and creamer, she said.

“One is naturally calorie free,” Cornelis said. “The second can add possibly hundreds of calories to your coffee, and the health benefits could be quite different.”

According to her research, people with this genetic predisposition might like to drink multiple cups of coffee per day because they metabolize caffeine faster, CNN reported.

“The stimulating effects wear off faster, and they need to drink more coffee,” Cornelis said. “This could explain why some individuals seem to be fine consuming a lot more coffee relative to someone else who might get jitters or become very anxious.” (RELATED: Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Drinks More Than 40 Ounces Of Coffee Every Morning)

Cornelis believes the proclivity for black coffee has less to do with taste and more to do with the caffeine boost associated with the drink, CNN reported.

“Our interpretation is these people equate caffeine’s natural bitterness with a psycho-stimulation effect,” she said. “They learn to associate bitterness with caffeine and the boost they feel. We are seeing a learned effect.”

