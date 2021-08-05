Editorial

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Drinks More Than 40 Ounces Of Coffee Every Morning

Dan Campbell (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/woodwardsports/status/1422545646272266251)

Dan Campbell (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/woodwardsports/status/1422545646272266251)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell drinks a shocking amount of coffee in the morning.

During a Wednesday press conference, Campbell revealed that he starts his day with about 40 ounces of Starbucks Pike Place roast and four shots of espresso. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In case you’re wondering just how much caffeine that is for Lions head coach in the mornings, it’s roughly 820 milligrams, according to For The Win. You can watch him break it down below.

I knew the moment Detroit hired Dan Campbell as our new head coach that we were getting a content machine. What I didn’t know is just how awesome he’d be.

I guess we shouldn’t be surprised that a guy who talks about biting kneecaps drinks a staggering amount of coffee.

I can’t even imagine drinking 820 milligrams of coffee in a single morning. There was a time in my life when I used to drink about 500 milligrams in a morning and I would legit get twitchy afterwards.

If I doubled it, I might have a heart attack. Apparently, it doesn’t bother Campbell at all.

I have no idea how many games we’re going to win this season, but I know that I’m excited for Campbell to keep speaking. It never disappoints.