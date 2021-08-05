Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Drinks More Than 40 Ounces Of Coffee Every Morning

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell drinks a shocking amount of coffee in the morning.

During a Wednesday press conference, Campbell revealed that he starts his day with about 40 ounces of Starbucks Pike Place roast and four shots of espresso.

In case you’re wondering just how much caffeine that is for Lions head coach in the mornings, it’s roughly 820 milligrams, according to For The Win. You can watch him break it down below.

Well we found out one thing this morning: @Lions head coach Dan Campbell loves his @Starbucks. Check out MCDC’s morning order. What is your morning coffee order? Is it more than Dan’s? #Lions #NFL

🎥: @KoryEWoods pic.twitter.com/MCIB33kfSv — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) August 3, 2021

I knew the moment Detroit hired Dan Campbell as our new head coach that we were getting a content machine. What I didn’t know is just how awesome he’d be.

I guess we shouldn’t be surprised that a guy who talks about biting kneecaps drinks a staggering amount of coffee.

WELCOME TO THE MCDC ERA DETROIT pic.twitter.com/80TFcWwSHa — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2021

I can’t even imagine drinking 820 milligrams of coffee in a single morning. There was a time in my life when I used to drink about 500 milligrams in a morning and I would legit get twitchy afterwards.

If I doubled it, I might have a heart attack. Apparently, it doesn’t bother Campbell at all.

I’m ready to call it: With all due respect to Vrabel, Flores, Saleh….Dan Campbell wins the NFL coach battle royale. This man cannot be stopped. https://t.co/nBgiEY84HN — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) August 4, 2021

I have no idea how many games we’re going to win this season, but I know that I’m excited for Campbell to keep speaking. It never disappoints.