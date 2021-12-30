Alan Dershowitz Interviewed About Maxwell Verdict, BBC Apologizes

Attorney Alan Dershowitz was interviewed about the verdict in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, prompting the BBC to apologize Thursday.

The BBC said that the interview with Dershowitz “did not meet BBC editorial standards” in a statement posted on Twitter, adding that Dershowitz “was not a suitable person to interview as an impartial analyst.” At the end of the statement, they promised “to look into” Dershowitz being brought on to discuss the Maxwell case. (RELATED: Ghislaine Maxwell Offers Over $28 Million In Bail After Judge Dismissed Her Previous $5 Million Request)

Statement on interview with Alan Dershowitz pic.twitter.com/MlXkqdJI8u — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) December 30, 2021

Dershowitz responded, posting his own statement on Twitter. “Following the Maxwell conviction, BBC requested an interview, during which I explicitly stated that I, Prince Andrew and other people have been accused of having sex with Virginia Giuffre. I commented on the prosecution’s wise decision not to use her as a witness because of her lack of credibility,” he said in part.

Following the Maxwell conviction, BBC requested an interview, during which I explicitly stated that I , Prince Andrew and other people had been accused of having sex with Virginia Guffre. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) December 30, 2021

I commented on the prosecution’s wise decision not to use her as a witness because of her lack of credibility. The media has repeatedly interviewed victims of Epstein’s abuse. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) December 30, 2021

It is entirely appropriate for the media to interview victims of Guiffre’s false accusations as long as there is full disclosure and no one is misled. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) December 30, 2021

Dershowitz also claimed it was “appropriate” for the media to interview victims of “false accusations,” provided there is “full disclosure” and “no one is misled.”

Dershowitz was accused of sex trafficking by Virginia Giuffre, one of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein’s victims. Dershowitz has denied Giuffre’s claims and sued Giuffre for defamation in 2019.

Dershowitz served as Epstein’s lawyer and helped him negotiate a plea deal in 2008.

Maxwell, Epstein’s accomplice, stood trial this month for helping him groom underage girls. Maxwell was found guilty on five of six charges.