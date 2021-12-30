Media

Alan Dershowitz Interviewed About Maxwell Verdict, BBC Apologizes

dershowitz_bbc

Photo Credit: Screenshot/YouTube/Kevin Canavan

Christine Sellers Contributor
Font Size:

Attorney Alan Dershowitz was interviewed about the verdict in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, prompting the BBC to apologize Thursday.

The BBC said that the interview with Dershowitz “did not meet BBC editorial standards” in a statement posted on Twitter, adding that Dershowitz “was not a suitable person to interview as an impartial analyst.” At the end of the statement, they promised “to look into” Dershowitz being brought on to discuss the Maxwell case. (RELATED: Ghislaine Maxwell Offers Over $28 Million In Bail After Judge Dismissed Her Previous $5 Million Request)

Dershowitz responded, posting his own statement on Twitter. “Following the Maxwell conviction, BBC requested an interview, during which I explicitly stated that I, Prince Andrew and other people have been accused of having sex with Virginia Giuffre. I commented on the prosecution’s wise decision not to use her as a witness because of her lack of credibility,” he said in part.

Dershowitz also claimed it was “appropriate” for the media to interview victims of “false accusations,” provided there is “full disclosure” and “no one is misled.”

Dershowitz was accused of sex trafficking by Virginia Giuffre, one of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein’s victims. Dershowitz has denied Giuffre’s claims and sued Giuffre for defamation in 2019.

Dershowitz served as Epstein’s lawyer and helped him negotiate a plea deal in 2008.

Maxwell, Epstein’s accomplice, stood trial this month for helping him groom underage girls. Maxwell was found guilty on five of six charges.