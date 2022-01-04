Jay Weaver Of Big Daddy Weave Passes Away At The Age Of 42

Jay Weaver, the bass player for the Christian rock band Big Daddy Weave, passed away from complications due to COVID-19. He was 42.

In a two-minute video shared Sunday to the band’s Instagram, Jay’s brother and fellow band member announced his tragic passing.

“My brother went to be with Jesus just a couple hours ago, due to complications from COVID-19,” Mike Weaver said. “I’m sorry to bring this news, but I am excited to celebrate where he is right now.”

Mike shared his immense sadness over his brother’s passing but also took the time to thank their fans for their continuous support and prayers during Jay’s battle with COVID-19. (RELATED: FDA Authorizes Pfizer, Merck COVID-19 Pills Which Reduces Death, Severe Disease)

“My heart’s broke[n] for my family here but also for Jay’s family in Florida,” he continued. “But we all just really wanted to thank you for walking with us through so much, you know, for so long.”

Friends, would you please pray for Jay, his wife Emily and their children? Jay has been in the hospital for five days fighting a tough battle against Covid. Would you pray with us for complete healing for Jay and for peace for his family? We pray In Jesus name that it be so. pic.twitter.com/S728o9BqED — bdwmusic (@bdwmusic) January 2, 2022

According to the band’s Twitter, Jay had been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 in late December. (RELATED: Vaccinated Emmy Winner Marc Pilcher Dead At 53 Of COVID-19)

Jay’s health began to decline in 2015, according to the band’s label, Curb Records. In 2016, his condition was so severe that his survival was in question, and ultimately had to have both of his feet amputated.

“We are devastated by this loss and are trusting the Lord to guide us through this difficult time,” Curb Records said in a statement. “All of your thoughts, prayers, and support have been and continue to be deeply appreciated.”

In addition to Mike and Jay, the band members include Joe Shirk, Jeremy Redmon and Brian Beil. The five men attended the University of Mobile in Alabama and founded the group in 1998.

Big Daddy Weave had their sixth #1 single in 2020. “I Know” ranked first on the Billboard Christian Airplay and Mediabase Christian Audience charts.

“The Lord used [Jay] in such a mighty way out on the road for many years. And anybody who has come into contact with him knows just how real his faith in Jesus was,” Mike said. “He is seeing things now that I long to see.”