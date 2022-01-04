Attacks On Police Hit Record Highs

Attacks on police officers hit a record high in 2021, according to a study by a national law enforcement advocacy group released Monday.

In 2021, 346 officers were shot while performing their duties, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) report, marking more than a 10% increase from 2020 and an 18% increase from 2019.

Sixty-three officers died in the line of duty in 2021 by gunfire, although some passed as a result of wounds suffered as a result of attacks prior to 2021, according to the FOP report. (RELATED: Off-Duty New Orleans Police Officer Killed While Eating At Houston Restaurant)

A spokesperson for the FOP told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the organization only tracked attacks using firearms.

FBI figures through late November 2021 indicate that of a total 67 police officer deaths characterized as felonious in 2021, 55 involved firearms, six involved vehicles, four involved “personal weapons” and two involved “knives/cutting instruments.”

As violent crime reached historic levels in 2021, so did the attacks on law enforcement: ⚠️ 346 Officers Shot ⚠️ 63 Officers Killed by Gunfire ⚠️ Ambush Attacks on Officers Up 115% from 2020 (YTD) If your elected officials don’t suport law and order.. VOTE THEM OUT in 2022! pic.twitter.com/D1kuGBNWDt — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) January 3, 2022

“Officers are always susceptible to life-threatening attacks and therefore must always be vigilant and maintain the highest level of situational awareness,” the report said.

The report noted that while many dangers may be mitigated, “ambush-style and other calculated attacks on law enforcement” were becoming more prevalent, with 103 such attacks taking place in 2021, up 115% from 2020.

Among the officers listed in the report was Keona Holley of the Baltimore Police Department, who was removed from life support in December — two men were arrested in relation to her death.

