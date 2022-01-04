POLL: Biden’s Disapproval Rating Soars To Record High

President Joe Biden’s disapproval rating soared to a record high in December 2021 as voters showed widespread frustration with the president’s handling of the economy and leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a CNBC/Change poll.

A record 56% of respondents said they disapprove of the work Biden has done as president, marking the worst reading of his presidency, according to a CNBC/Change Research poll. Previous, similar polls show Biden’s disapproval rating at 54% in September 2021 and 49% in April 2021

Biden’s disapproval rating hit a new high in the CNBC/Change Research poll as voters gave him bad grades on the economy and Covid https://t.co/KMzZ45dpor — CNBC (@CNBC) January 4, 2022

The president’s approval rating is currently at 44%, marking a consistent decline from September 2021’s 46% and April 2021’s 51%, according to the poll. (RELATED: OH NO JOE:’Republicans Now Sport A Historic 10-Point Advantage)

The economy remains the top priority for voters of all demographics, poll results showed.

Of the 1,895 respondents, 60% said they disapprove of the president’s handling of the U.S. economy, a six point decrease from September 2021.

Meanwhile, roughly 72% of respondents disapproved of the president’s handling of the price of everyday goods, and 66% disapproved of his efforts to lighten the load on their wallets.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased to its highest level in almost four decades in November 2021 while the U.S. economy added only 210,000 jobs that month, one of the lowest figures since Biden took office. (RELATED: Republican Leaders Slam Biden As ‘Inflation Nation’ Plagues The Nation)

Regarding COVID-19, another concern considered in the poll, 55% of respondents disapproved of Biden’s leadership during the pandemic.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.