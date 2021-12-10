POLL: Approval For Biden’s Handling Of Economy, Coronavirus Sinks Further

Approval of President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy and coronavirus sank even further in recent days, according to a new CNBC All-America Economic survey.

Roughly 46% of respondents approved of Biden’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic while 48% disapproved, marking the first time his pandemic approval rating is underwater, according to CNBC. Biden’s economic approval also plummeted, with 37% approving and 56% disapproving.

“The Covid (approval) number is actually I think the more important one,” said Micah Roberts, a partner at Public Opinion Strategies, the Republican pollster for the survey. “As goes COVID, so goes the Biden presidency, and that’s really proving to be quite true.”

CNBC’s poll surveyed 800 Americans nationwide with a margin error of 3.5%.

New CNBC poll: Biden approval 41 / disapprove 50

Biden economic approval 37 // disapprove 56

Biden COVID approval 46 / disapprove 48 Top three issues: inflation, immigration, crime. Republicans +10 on the generic ballot (up from R+2 in October)https://t.co/Bht52SJe8J — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) December 10, 2021

Meanwhile, most Americans believe that Biden is concerned with the impact that soaring prices and inflation have on their lives, according to a Trafalgar Group/Convention of States poll, the Daily Caller reported Thursday. (RELATED: Life Insurance Payouts Surge During COVID-19 Pandemic)

This second poll showed that 56.7% of Americans think the president has little concern for the impact of inflation, with 44.6% of respondents saying Biden is “not concerned at all” and 12% saying he is “not very concerned.”

The second poll surveyed 1,084 likely general election voters from Dec. 4-7 with a 3% margin of error.

Inflation reached its highest level in 39 years in November with the Consumer Price Index surging 0.9% to a 6.8% year-over-year level, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Friday.

