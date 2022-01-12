Zach Galifianakis: ‘America’s Obsession With Celebrity’ Is ‘A Mental Illness,’ Says Stars ‘Should Be Mocked’

Superstar comedian Zach Galifianakis said “America’s obsession” with celebrities is a “mental illness” and that celebrities “should be mocked.”

“I mean celebrity, in general, should be mocked,” the 52-year-old actor shared Monday during his appearance on the latest “Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend” Spotify podcast. “It’s so ridiculous,” he added. “It’s how we ended up with a celebrity president. America’s obsession with celebrity is a mental illness.” (RELATED: Conan O’Brien Is Taking His Show To Haiti In Response To Trump’s ‘Sh*thole’ Comment)

Zach Galifianakis Calls America’s ‘Obsession’ With Celebrities A ‘Mental Illness’: ‘It’s How We Ended Up With A Celebrity President’ https://t.co/HMUEGK9jDA — Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 12, 2022

“The Hangover” star told O’Brien that his opinion on mocking stars was the inspiration for his show “Between Two Ferns.” (RELATED: Conan O’Brien Announces That His Show On TBS Will End June 24)

“I just thought it was so funny all these celebrities, actor people always got interviewed politely,” Galifinakis explained.

“I just thought there was something funny about not being polite…the idea of that show is kind of a fantasy that I had,” he added. “Because I had a late-night talk show years ago…with an audience and all that stuff before Between Two Ferns and I was trying to do that stuff then but it just wasn’t panning out because it was on VH1 and they didn’t get what I was doing.”

“So, it was kind of a fantasy thing,” Galifianakis continued about what he called his dream talk show. “‘Man if I could just get an interview show where I can roll my eyes at what they’re saying.'”