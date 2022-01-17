Artwork Depicting Biden As Dystopic Authoritarian Quietly Hits Walls In DC

An unknown artist took a jab at President Joe Biden, portraying the president in dystopic authoritarian artwork that was seen in Washington, D.C., over the weekend.

Twitter user @LeighWolf posted the artwork to Twitter Saturday after having left a coffeeshop near N St. NE south of New York Avenue, according to the Washington Examiner.

“I was floored,” he told the outlet. “Couldn’t believe I was seeing this in the wild in D.C.”

Somebody put up this incredible street art in DC over night. Knowing DC it’ll be ripped down within hours. All must comply! If you know the artist drop it in the replies! pic.twitter.com/nTe7sXWGwA — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) January 15, 2022

One image depicts Biden holding a gavel labeled “OSHA” with the word “comply” written along the sides. Another shows Biden surrounded by vaccines and fully masked children with the caption “Good kids are compliant kids.” He is featured in another piece holding the coronavirus with the caption “Mandate! Segregate! Subjugate!”

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci also made a guest appearance, wearing a black cloak and holding a vaccine with the caption “trust the scientism.”

@Leighwolf then tweeted a video showing a woman ripping down what she deemed “dangerous propaganda.”

“Can I ask you why you’re tearing them down?” @LeighWolf asked. “Should all art comply? I mean I don’t understand is it affecting anyone for them to be up?”

“Um, yes, it’s a public health concern. I think-” the unidentified woman said. (RELATED: Supreme Court Blocks Biden’s Vaccine-Or-Testing Rule For Businesses, Allows Healthcare Worker Mandate To Move Forward)

“But I mean it’s just art,” he responded.

“Mmm, no. It’s alarmism. It’s dangerous propaganda.”

ANNND some lady is already out here ripping down the “dangerous propaganda.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xrEYHl4poq — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) January 15, 2022

Another Twitter user, Noah Blum, spotted the artwork in Glover Park.

“Hard to spot, but the kids are wearing pins that say ‘hug me, I’m vaccinated,’ a picture of Fauci, and one that says ‘VACCINATED but still stay away from me,'” Blum tweeted, explaining one of the photos.