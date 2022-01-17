Rep. Correa Drags Jamal Simmons Over Tweet About ICE Deporting Illegal Immigrants

Democratic California Rep. Lou Correa criticized Vice President Kamala Harris’ new communications director for an old tweet.

Jamal Simmons has previously signaled for the deportation of illegal immigrants in a November 2010 tweet. Correa called out Simmons for the remarks, which he described as “beyond stunning,” according to an article published Sunday by Axios.

“The statements that Jamal made were just stunning, beyond stunning. Words cannot describe my feelings,” Correa said, according to Axios. “Is he a Trumper? That’s a question I might ask him.”

Simmons is set to meet Thursday with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to go over any concerns about his old tweets, reported Axios.

Just saw 2 undocumented folks talking on MSNBC. One Law student the other a protester. Can someone explain why ICE is not picking them up? — Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) November 29, 2010

(RELATED: Newly Elected Va. Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears Wasted Almost No Time Trolling VP Kamala Harris)

Simmons apologized Jan. 7 for the tweet in a public statement.

“As a pundit for much of my career I have tweeted a lot and spoken out on public issues,” Simmons said. “Sometimes I have been sarcastic, unclear, or just plainly missed the mark. I sincerely apologize for offending those who care as much as I do about making America the best, multi-ethnic, diverse democracy it can be.”