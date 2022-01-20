Mars Announces Plans To Redesign Infamous M&M Characters

As part of a “global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong, and society is inclusive,” Mars Incorporated is revamping the personalities and appearances of its six beloved M&M’s characters, according to a Thursday press release.

M&M’s characters —six “lentils” of various colors and personalities— will be changed to reflect a “more dynamic, progressive world,” Mars wrote in a press release Thursday. (RELATED: Skittles Is Ditching The Rainbow To Celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month)

The M&M’s brand will use “different shapes and sizes of M&M’S lentils across all touchpoints to prove that all together, we’re more fun.” In addition, the lentils will have “more nuanced personalities to underscore the importance of self-expression and power of community through storytelling.”

It’s rare Ms. Brown and I get to spend time together without some colorful characters barging in. – Ms. Green pic.twitter.com/hnoktsAgAW — M&M’S (@mmschocolate) June 28, 2015

Most notably, the green M&M is swapping her iconic white-heeled go-go boots she started wearing in 1997 for “cool, laid-back sneakers to reflect her effortless confidence.” The brown M&M’s heels have also been lowered. Both the female characters’ makeup is subtler and they will also be friendlier toward each other instead of the traditional catty behavior they’ve shown.

Did my shoes really break the internet? pic.twitter.com/ZaisgZ9QYZ — M&M’S (@mmschocolate) January 20, 2022

All of the M&M’s arms and legs will match their shell color instead of the tan flesh they originally had, according to the press release.

The red M&M will be nicer to his friends and the orange one will “embrace his true self, worries and all” now that he can “acknowledge his anxiety.”