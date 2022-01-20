Team Biden Launches Plan Straight Out Of ‘The Simpsons’

“The Simpsons” predicted in 2007 that government would become so inept they’d need to enlist the help of actor Tom Hanks to gain back credibility, and the Biden administration appears to be doing just that.

The administration appears to be taking a page out of the show’s playbook, enlisting the actor to narrate a video promoting Biden’s first year in office, Axios exclusively reported. The video will commemorate Biden’s first year in office and depicts average Americans telling stories of hope, according to the report.

“In recognition of the President’s first year in office, the Biden-Harris Presidential Inaugural Committee believed it was important to celebrate the strength and perseverance of the American people in the face of extraordinary adversity, just as we did a year ago today,” the committee reportedly said about the video.

In “The Simpsons Movie,” Hanks makes an appearance in a government-sponsored TV ad for the Grand Canyon.

A family overlooking the Grand Canyon comments on how boring the landmark is before Hanks appears from behind a bush. (RELATED: FACT CHECK: Did ‘The Simpsons’ Predict The Horned Rioter Would Storm The Capitol?)

“Are you tired of the same old Grand Canyon?” Hanks asked.

“Hello. I’m Tom Hanks. The US Government has lost its credibility, so it’s borrowing some of mine,” Hanks continued.

Oh my gosh it’s the Simpsons in real life. https://t.co/chbda7wwEB pic.twitter.com/S22auEvc3O — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 20, 2022

“The Simpsons” have correctly predicted several other notable events, such as Donald Trump’s presidency, faulty US voting machines and Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, among dozens of others, according to the New York Post.