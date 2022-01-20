Local Reporter Gets Run Over On Live TV

A local television reporter was taken off her feet late Wednesday after a car plowed into her during a live news broadcast.

WSAZ-TV journalist Tori Yorgey, reporting from Dunbar, West Virginia, was struck by an SUV during a broadcast on weather conditions in the area. The reporter took the impact in stride, dusting herself off and continuing to report.

“You know, that’s live T.V. for you. It’s all good,” Yorgey said after picking herself off the ground. “I actually got hit by a car in college just like that.”

Wow, this reporter gets hit by a car, and rebounds to finish the live shot! 😂 pic.twitter.com/dbwKt5N1xc — Lee K. Howard (@HowardWKYT) January 20, 2022

“I am so glad I’m okay,” Yorgey said. (RELATED: Tesla Recalls 475,000 Cars Over Safety Concerns)

After the driver left her vehicle to check on Yorgey and appeared to express concern over the reporter’s condition, Yorgey reassured the woman.

“Ma’am, you are so sweet, you are okay. It is all good,” Yorgey said.

Within seconds of the ordeal, Yorgey was cracking jokes about the events she had just experienced.

“My whole life just flashed before my eyes,” Yorgey said. “But this is live T.V., and everything is okay. I thought I was in a safe spot, but clearly we might need to move the camera over a bit.”

