Andrew Yang Predicts Biden Won’t Run In 2024, Says Democrats Need A New Candidate To Beat Trump

Former Democratic Presidential candidate Andrew Yang said in a recent blog post that he believes the 2024 presidential election will be a matchup between former President Donald Trump and “the field.”

“For a while now I’ve been projecting a Trump vs. Biden rematch in 2024,” Yang wrote in the post published on his website Wednesday. “Now I believe it’s going to be Trump vs. the Field.” Yang pointed out that Trump’s “stranglehold on the Republican Party is as strong now as it was several months ago,” and that he’s successfully raked in millions of dollars over the last few months. Yang predicted Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan would be Trump’s most formidable opponent.

“I used to think it was going to be Biden because he’s the incumbent who beat Trump and the Democrats would want to avoid a fractious primary,” he continued. “But there have been a few developments that have changed my mind.”

In latest email, Andrew Yang predicts that Joe Biden won’t be the 2024 Dem nominee, says “I’ve now heard from at least a couple people who are considering mounting a challenge…As the sense deepens that Joe may not run for a 2nd term…” pic.twitter.com/yd5Kye79bG — David Freedlander (@freedlander) January 19, 2022

“First, Joe’s weakness has continued,” Yang wrote, noting Biden’s dropping approval ratings and his inability to get Build Back Better through. Yang said several large donors have also discussed withholding donations until they knew which candidate they would want to support. (RELATED: White House Scrambles To Clean Up, Clarify Biden’s Comments On Ukraine And 2022 Election)

“When I ran for President in 2020, Democratic Primary voters had one threshold question for candidates – ‘Who can beat Donald Trump?’ It was the central question, and it was why Joe Biden became the nominee. It seems that voters will be asking themselves that question again, and trying to figure out if Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren or someone else from among a host of new candidates can convincingly answer ‘I can.'”

Yang left the Democratic party in September, announcing in early October of 2021 the creation of a new party, the Forward Party. Yang blamed the polarization of the two-party system for forcing a wedge between the American public and said the “system is not working.”