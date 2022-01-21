REPORT: Biden Admin Follows Trump Lead, Turns Against World Health Organization Funding Proposal

President Joe Biden is following in his predecessor’s footsteps by souring on the World Health Organization (WHO), Reuters reported Friday.

The U.S. is pushing back against a proposal from the WHO’s working group on sustainable financing to increase the annual monetary contribution of member states, which proponents say would strengthen the body’s ability to respond to threats, according to Reuters.

American officials are reportedly against the proposal as they are concerned about the WHO’s capability to solve future challenges, including those posed by China. Instead, they apparently want a separate fund created, directly controlled by donors to finance control of health emergencies.

The proposal will be debated at the organization’s executive board meetings next week, but despite support from top European donors and most members from Africa, South Asia, Latin America and the Middle East, U.S. opposition is expected to prevent a deal from getting done. (RELATED: Top WHO Doctor Says Healthy Kids, Teens Shouldn’t Get Boosted Against COVID-19, Contradicting CDC)

Former President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the WHO, citing the organization’s failure to appropriately respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and the refusal of WHO leadership to hold China accountable for covering up information that could have been used to contain it more successfully. The Biden administration rejoined the body shortly after taking office, but according to Reuters, officials within the White House remain skeptical of the organization’s ability to accomplish its missions in its current form.