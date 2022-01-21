Two NYPD Officers Shot, Suspect Dead After Harlem Shooting

Two New York City Police (NYPD) Officers were shot, one fatally, during a violent confrontation in a Harlem, New York, apartment building that also claimed the life of the suspect on Friday.

The gunfire broke out around 6:30 p.m. after police responded to a domestic violence dispute between a mother and son at a 119 West 135th Street, Harlem apartment building, according to the New York Post.

Two officers were shot by the suspect, killing one and putting the other in critical condition. The suspect was also fatally wounded by a third police officer. (RELATED: Shooting At Hotel Leaves One Officer Dead, Another Fighting For Their Life)

The suspect is reported to be Lashawn McNeil, according to NBC New York. Police responding to the domestic violence call were trying to talk to McNeil in a back room, according to ABC 7 NY.

McNeil’s mother works a correctional officer, according to CBS New York. He used her weapon to fire at the officers in the back room.

According to New York Mayor Eric Adams’s press secretary Fabien Levy, reports that both officers wounded have been killed are “inaccurate.” Levy also confirmed that Adams headed to Harlem Hospital following the shooting.

I once again ask those reporting to ensure you are getting information from only @NYCMayor or @NYPDnews. Others providing information tonight are not being briefed in real time. There have been multiple inaccurate reports of both officers being killed at this time. — Fabien Levy (@Fabien_Levy) January 22, 2022

A tweet from the NYPD News account instructed citizens to stay clear of the area where the shooting took place, as well as to “expect a police presence in the surrounding area.”

The shooting of the officers marks the third and fourth active duty police officers to be shot in the past week, according to The New York Times.