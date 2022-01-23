Sen. Cotton On Ukraine: ‘Biden Bears A Lot Of The Blame’

Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton discussed the precarious situation in Ukraine with Maria Bartiromo Sunday, telling the “Sunday Morning Futures” host that President Joe Biden bears a lot of the blame.

Dismissing Putin’s stated complaints about NATO and a U.S. military presence near Russia’s borders as mere pretexts, Cotton argued that the Russian president was more concerned with reassembling a “greater Soviet Russian Empire” and establishing a “non-democratic buffer zone” in the region.

“That’s what Vladimir Putin has always wanted so why is it now that he’s put more than a hundred thousand troops on the border?” Cotton asked. “There, I think, President Biden bears a lot of the blame.”

“For a year he has been appeasing Vladimir Putin,” Cotton argued. “He gave him a very one-sided nuclear arms control treaty the very first month of his presidency. He removed sanctions from the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany which his own party opposed. He really did nothing about the colonial pipeline hack and then in August, Vladimir Putin, like the rest of the world saw Joe Biden’s debacle in Afghanistan.” (RELATED: US, Germany Agree To Allow Completion Of Russian Gas Pipeline)

Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops along Ukraine’s eastern border sparking world wide fears of an imminent invasion that would have Europe spiraling toward a security, as reported by BBC.

“I think this all started … with Afghanistan and the unconditional surrender to the Taliban when [Putin] saw weakness. Weakness invites aggression,” Republican Texas Rep. Michael McCaul stated on “Face the Nation.”

“We saw that with Chamberlain and Hitler. You know, Reagan talked about peace through strength. And right now … the thing is, this is not just about Ukraine. It’s about China. It’s about President Xi and Taiwan. It’s about the Ayatollah and the bomb. It’s about North Korea that just fired off two missiles … I think this has broader global ramifications,” McCaul argued. (RELATED: ‘Most Incompetent President In My Lifetime’: Sen. Graham Says Biden Responsible For Afghanistan Being In ‘Free Fall’)

“That’s why the American people care about what happens in Eastern Europe, because it emboldens and encourages our adversaries everywhere if we simply look the other way when Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine,” Cotton concluded.