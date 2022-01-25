8 Fans Killed In Sports Stadium Stampede In Cameroon

A stampede at the Yaounde Olembe Stadium in Cameroon left at least eight fans dead and 38 others injured Monday.

The deadly stampede took place before the Africa Cup of Nations soccer match between Cameroon and Comoros, NBC News reported. It is being investigated by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

“CAF is currently investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired,” the CAF said in a statement, the outlet reported. “We are in constant communication with Cameroon government and the Local Organizing Committee.”

The current Africa Cup of Nation marks the first time Cameroon has hosted the tournament in 50 years, according to NBC. Cameroon was originally supposed to hold the 2019 iteration of the competition, but Egypt ended up hosting it due to concerns about the readiness of Cameroon’s stadiums, the outlet reported.

Turnout at some of the 2022 games has reportedly been low, prompting authorities to open the gates to the public and offer free tickets as well as provide transportation to fans, according to the outlet. (RELATED: 11 Women Reported Trampled To Death In Stampede Of People Trying To Leave Afghanistan.)

The Cameroonian Ministry of Communication said in a statement that the nation’s president, Paul Biya, “sends his deepest condolences to the hard-hit families, as well as his wishes of a speedy recovery to the injured, to whom he sends the profound compassion of the entire nation,” according to ABC News.

At least 20 football fans were injured in a stampede at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde Monday night. Eye witnesses say people were trampled upon as fans forced their way into one of the entrances of the stadium hosting the game between Cameroon and Comoros. #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/NCs5wb24vi — Regina Sondo (@ReginaSondoM) January 24, 2022

At least 16 people died and eight were injured Sunday in fire at a nightclub in Yaounde, BBC News reported.