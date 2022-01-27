Unvaccinated Must Be ‘Accompanied At All Times’ While Shopping At Big Box Stores, Canadian Health Ministry Says

Unvaccinated residents of the Canadian province of Quebec must be accompanied while shopping at big box retailers to ensure they only purchase pharmaceutical products, the province’s health ministry announced Sunday.

Quebec instituted a province-wide rule Monday requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination in order to enter department stores, big box retailers and all businesses over 1,500 square meters, except for those whose main activity is the sale of groceries or pharmaceuticals, according to CTV News, citing orders from Quebec’s Health Ministry. (RELATED: Hundreds Of Google Employees Sign Letter Opposing Company’s Vaccine Mandate)

Unvaccinated individuals may only enter large retailers if a pharmacy is located inside the store, and when shopping they must be accompanied at all times, according to Health Ministry. The unvaccinated shopper is not permitted to buy anything other than pharmaceutical products.

“Anyone without a vaccination passport must be accompanied at all times by a store employee and cannot purchase products other than those related to the pharmaceutical service they are receiving,” the health notice reads.

The restrictions follow an announcement on Jan. 11 from Quebec Premier François Legault imposing a tax on unvaccinated citizens.

“Those who refuse to receive their first dose in the coming weeks will have to pay a new health contribution,” Legault said. “I know the situation is tough, but we can get through this together. We need to focus our efforts on two things: Getting the first, second, and third doses of vaccine and reducing our contacts, especially with older people.”

Quebec’s Health Ministry did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

