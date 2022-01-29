White House Confirms Judge Michelle Childs Is Under Consideration For Supreme Court

The White House confirmed that South Carolina District Court Judge Michelle Childs was under consideration Friday as a possible candidate to fill the seat of retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court, Fox News reported.

“Judge Childs is among multiple individuals under consideration for the Supreme Court, and we are not going to move her nomination on the Court of Appeals while the President is considering her for this vacancy,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement, according to Fox News. “At the same time, reporting indicating that the President is only seriously considering three potential nominees is incorrect.”

Childs was expected to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee in early February for a confirmation hearing, after President Joe Biden had nominated her for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. The Biden administration has since postponed the judge’s appearance in the Senate while she is considered as a potential pick for SCOTUS seat, CNBC News reported.

President Biden is considering Judge J. Michelle Childs as a potential Supreme Court candidate, a White House spokesman confirms. Childs is the first person the Biden administration has publicly identified as a possible nominee.https://t.co/dnPHZFXL0S — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 29, 2022

Following Breyer’s Thursday announcement of a forthcoming retirement, Biden vowed to nominate the first black woman to replace Breyer on the bench. (RELATED: With Biden’s Supreme Court Pick Awaiting, Left-Wing Pundits Immediately Commence Racial Attacks)