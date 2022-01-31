Actress Fired For Slamming NYC Police As City Mourns Slain Officer

An actress has been fired for slamming the New York City Police Department as the city mourned slain officer Jason Rivera at his funeral.

“We do not need to shut down most of Lower Manhattan because one cop died for probably doing his job incorrectly,” Jacqueline Guzman shared in a video that went viral about the officer’s services. The clip was noted by the New York Post in a piece published Saturday. (RELATED: Second NYPD Officer Dies From Injuries Sustained During Harlem Ambush)

“They kill people who are under 22 every single day for no good reason, and we don’t shut down the city for them,” she added in her TikTok video under the handle @vinylboobs, the outlet noted.

“Like this is fucking ridiculous,” Guzman continued. “This is fucking ridiculous. What if somebody is having a heart attack in this area. Nobody can get to them because it’s all blocked off for one fucking cop.”

Shortly after the video went viral, the actress took it down. However, it had already been seen and condemned by many, the outlet reported. (RELATED: ‘We Are Not Safe Anymore’: Widow Of Slain NYPD Officer Calls Out Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg In Heartbreaking Eulogy, Wins Standing Ovation)

“New Yorkers turned out by the thousands yesterday to help us honor our fallen brother,” President of the Police Benevolent Association Patrick Lynch shared. “One person spreading hate cannot erase that. This kind of garbage has polluted the conversation for far too long. We need the New Yorkers who are standing with us to speak up and push back.”

The acting company where she worked, Face to Face Films, called the actress’ video “insensitive” and shared that she no longer would be working for them.

“Face to Face Films has just been made aware of an insensitive video involving one of our members, Jacqueline Guzman. Face to Face Films does not support nor can condone these comments made about fallen Officer Rivera,” the company shared on its Facebook page. “As a result, she is no longer a member of our company.”