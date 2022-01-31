Johnny Manziel Rips Cleveland, Says He ‘Would Have Paid’ To Leave

Johnny Manziel was on a bit of a Twitter bender Sunday.

The Texas A&M Heisman winner and former Cleveland Browns quarterback took some shots at the city he used to call home, and the results were pretty humorous.

“Cleveland sucks. That’s not negative that’s factual. Not the people, the place itself,” Johnny Football tweeted to his fans.

He also tweeted that he “would have paid to get” out of the area if he could have. So, he made it clear he wasn’t a big fan of his time there!

Why did Johnny Manziel decide these tweets were necessary? I have no idea, but I’m honestly not sure why he does what he does.

It seems like every single year when the playoffs roll around, he always has something to say.

At this point, I’m not even sure how you could even be mad if you’re a fan of the Browns. He hasn’t played there in a very long time, and he just enjoys popping off.

Just read the tweets, smile, laugh and keep it moving. There’s no point in making more out of it than what it is.

Manziel doesn’t surface too often these days, but whenever he does, it’s always entertaining!