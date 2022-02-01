TV Star Thandiwe Newton Slams Sean Penn’s Comments About Men Becoming ‘Quite Feminized’

TV star Thandiwe Newton slammed Sean Penn following the actor’s recent comments about masculinity today and how men have become “quite feminized.”

“Dude what are you SAY-ING??” the 49-year-old actress tweeted. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Tuesday.

“Like for REAL?” she added. “You’re a jibbering FOOL. MF you used to be sexy but now you’re just tragic.” (RELATED: Marco Rubio: Sean Penn’s Interview With El Chapo Is ‘Grotesque’)

.⁦@SeanPenn⁩ Dude what are you SAY-ING?? Like for REAL? You’re a jibbering FOOL. MF you used to be sexy but now you’re just tragic Men for Becoming ‘Feminized’ – Variety https://t.co/MXKD474ihJ — Thandiwe Newton (@ThandiweNewton) January 30, 2022

“In front of your DAUGHTER!?” Newton continued, noting that Penn had done the interview with his daughter Dylan Penn. “That poor little mite. Thank God her Mum’s so dope. Please stop ruining the brilliance of #LicoricePizza with this nonsense.” (RELATED: Hollywood Actor Secretly Met With El Chapo Months Before His Arrest)

During an interview for The Independent, Penn said men in America have become “wildly feminized.”

“I think that men have, in my view, become quite feminized,” the 61-year-old actor shared. “I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them.”

He previously expanded on those comments and said he doesn’t think in order “to be fair to women” men “should become them.”

“There has been an absence of male behavior,” Penn explained. “I am in the club that believes that men in American culture have become wildly feminized. I don’t think that being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women is anything to do with masculinity, or ever did.”

“But, I don’t think that [in order] to be fair to women, we should become them,” the “Mystic River” star added.