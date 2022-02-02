Don Lemon Says Whether Whoopi Goldberg Should Be ‘Cancelled’ Over Holocaust Comments

CNN’s Don Lemon commented Tuesday on Whoopi Goldberg being suspended from ABC’s “The View” for her comments on the Holocaust.

“I thought what Whoopi said was clumsy,” Lemon said during his show Tuesday night. “Do I think she’s anti-Semitic? I don’t think.”

“As long as we can learn from that and if the apology is sincere, I think we should allow people to move on and not so-call ‘cancel’ them,” Lemon said. “But, we have to learn our lesson and … we’ve got to take the consequences for it.”

Goldberg was suspended Tuesday from “The View” after saying the Holocaust was “not about race” on Monday’s show. (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Says The Holocaust ‘Isn’t About Race’)

Goldberg doubled down Monday night and claimed the Nazis had “issues with ethnicity, not with race” on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“I think that a good word for the moment is empathy,” Lemon said.

“I think in this moment we need to think about intent. We need to think about who our allies are,” Lemon said.

“There is a difference between someone who’s marching on the street with a swastika, or you know, a crazy Auschwitz T-shirt than someone who is on the show called ‘The View,'” Lemon went on to say.

Goldberg apologized via Twitter on Tuesday for her comments on “The View.”

“On today’s show, I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man,'” Goldberg said. “I should have said it is about both. As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systemic annihilation of the Jewish people – who they deemed to be an inferior race.’ I stand corrected.”