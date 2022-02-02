Former CNN Anchor Arrested, Police Say He Tried To Flee DUI Crash Scene

Former CNN anchor Leon Harris was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Harris, who served as a CNN anchor during the 1990s and early 2000s and now works as an anchor for NBC4 Washington, rear-ended another vehicle while driving in Montgomery County, Maryland, NBC4 Washington reported. The car that Harris struck then collided with a third vehicle, the outlet reported, citing police statements.

Harris attempted to flee the scene after police officers arrived but was prevented from doing so, according to NBC4 Washington. Officers performed field sobriety and breathalyzer tests on Harris at the scene of the incident, with Harris’s blood alcohol content (BAC) reportedly clocking in at twice the legal limit. (RELATED: Police Investigating Sexual Assault Accusations Levied Against Ex-State Speaker Of The House)

No one was seriously injured in the collision, NBC4 Washington reported. Harris will not appear on air during the investigation into the collision, The Hill reported, citing a statement from NBC4 Washington.

Harris was charged with six misdemeanors, according to WTOP News, including driving under the influence, attempting to evade police, driving while impaired, attempting to drive while impaired and two charges of fleeing the scene of an accident.

Harris was previously charged with driving under the influence in 2013, according to The Hill.

