Pickup Goes Airborne, Crashes Into Second Floor Of Home, 1 Killed

A pickup truck went airborne and crashed into the second floor of a New Jersey home Sunday, killing one person.

The driver, John Nunn, 27, was reportedly intoxicated at the time. He and one of the homeowners were both injured. Nunn’s passenger, Tyler Balog, 24, was killed during the crash, Lehigh Valley Live reported. (RELATED: 5th Grade Teacher Charged With DUI After Crashing Into Pizza Shop. She’s Also The Mayor’s Daughter)

FATAL CRASH: A truck plowed into the second floor of a house in #WarrenCounty early Sunday morning, killing one person and injuring three others. #newjersey https://t.co/6qkOCZgQ1M — News12NJ (@News12NJ) February 6, 2022

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. when Nunn was driving on Route 57 in Washington Township where he sped up in an attempt to pass other vehicles. He eventually lost control of his vehicle, hitting a mailbox and a stone pillar before crashing into the home, according to the outlet.

“He hit a landscaping structure that launched him into the second floor. He had a lot of speed going on there too,” Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said, according to New Jersey 101.5. “Talk about the odds of this. You have a better chance of winning the lottery than this happening.”

Nunn was thrown from the vehicle and found on the first floor with minor injuries while his passenger, Balog, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Lehigh Valley Live.

The homeowners were in their home at time of the crash. One of the homeowners, a woman, was in a bedroom on the second floor when the vehicle struck the house and was severely injured, according to the report. She was flown to Morristown Medical Center and was reported to be in critical condition.

The other homeowner, a man, was in a different part of the house during the crash and sustained no injuries. He was taken to Hackettstown Medical Center to be evaluated, the outlet reported.

Nunn faces charges of death by auto, aggravated manslaughter and DUI, which are pending alcohol test results, according to New Jersey Local News.