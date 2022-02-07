Woman Floats On Freezing Lake With Air Mattress For Two Days. Authorities Forced To Rescue Her

A woman was floating for two days with an air mattress on Lake Texoma in Oklahoma until train crew members and authorities came to her rescue Thursday.

The woman, who identified herself only as “Connie,” and a man reportedly attempted to use the air mattress as a raft in order to retrieve a boat, which was out on the lake, KXII reported. (RELATED: Man Swept Out To Sea After Underground Volcano Eruption Survives By Floating For 26 Hours)

Woman rescued after floating on air mattress on Oklahoma lake for two days https://t.co/cFqfCQfpPT pic.twitter.com/gIMdzw4yOu — New York Post (@nypost) February 7, 2022

As BNSF railroad crewmembers Conductor Cristhian Sosa and train engineer Justin Luster traveled from Irving, Texas, to Madill, Oklahoma on Thursday, they reportedly saw the woman near the tracks. She was flailing her arms and screaming for help, according to KXII.

“She was literally laying on the ground waving one arm, basically her left arm, the one that her arm wasn’t stuck with her jacket and she was asking for help so we instantly knew she was hurt and she needed help,” Sosa said, according to the outlet.

Lena Kent, the general director of public affairs BSNF Railway, stated in an email that the woman reportedly had cuts on her hands, which were bleeding. He also wrote that she was exhibiting symptoms of hypothermia, according to NBC.

The woman told the Sosa and Luster that she had been floating on the lake for two days until she drifted to the shore. Believing that she may have been delirious, the two called 911 and met with a highway patrolman at the next crossing, according to KXII.

Bryan County EMS took the woman to a hospital to be treated for her injuries and is expected to recover, according to the outlet.

The man who was with her reportedly found his way back to shore, the outlet reported.

The Ohio Highway Patrol said that there may be more to what is going on and are working to find answers.