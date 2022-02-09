DHS Says Spreading Misinformation Is Potential Terrorism Threat

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warned Monday that the “proliferation of false or misleading narratives” that “sow discord or undermine public trust in U.S. government institutions” is reason for Americans to be on alert for terrorism.

“The United States remains in a heightened threat environment fueled by several factors, including an online environment filled with false or misleading narratives and conspiracy theories, and other forms of mis-dis- and mal-information (MDM) introduced and/or amplified by foreign and domestic threat actors,” the bulletin states. “These threat actors seek to exacerbate societal friction to sow discord and undermine public trust in government institutions to encourage unrest, which could potentially inspire acts of violence.”

“As COVID restrictions continue to decrease nationwide, increased access to commercial and government facilities and the rising number of mass gatherings could provide increased opportunities for individuals looking to commit acts of violence”https://t.co/6XGb8MvNoD — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 9, 2022

The DHS warned that the “proliferation of false or misleading narratives, which sow discord or undermine public trust in U.S. government institutions” is one of three reasons for the heightened “unpredictability” of the threat. (RELATED: DHS Warns Americans That Dropping COVID Restrictions Might Lead To ‘Acts Of Violence’ By ‘Extremists’)

The DHS said examples of “misleading narratives” include COVID-19 and “widespread election fraud.”

“Grievances associated with these themes inspired violent extremist attacks during 2021,” the bulletin states without clarifying what “attacks” are being referred to.

The DHS warned calls for violence at religious institutions, against racial and religious minorities, politicians, the media and “perceived ideological opponents” is another reason authorities have heightened concerns. The department cited the recent attack on the Texas synagogue as an example.

Foreign terrorist organizations who have called for attacks on the U.S. also made the list.