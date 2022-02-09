DHS Warns Americans That Dropping COVID Restrictions Might Lead To ‘Acts Of Violence’ By ‘Extremists’

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warned Americans on Monday that as COVID-19 restrictions are dropped, there is an increased risk for “acts of violence” such as mass shootings.

“The United States Remains in a heightened threat environment fueled by several actors, including an online environment filled with false or misleading narratives and conspiracy theories,” the DHS warned.

“As COVID-19 restrictions continue to decrease nationwide, increased access to commercial and government facilities and the rising number of mass gatherings could provide increased opportunities for individuals looking to commit acts of violence to do so, often with little or no warning,” the bulletin says.

“Meanwhile. COVID-19 mitigation measures – particularly COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates – have been used by domestic violent extremists to justify violence since 2020 and could continue to inspire these extremists to target government, healthcare, and academic institutions that they associate with those measures,” it continues.

What the?!

“As COVID restrictions continue to decrease nationwide, increased access to commercial and government facilities and the rising number of mass gatherings could provide increased opportunities for individuals looking to commit acts of violence”https://t.co/6XGb8MvNoD — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 9, 2022

The DHS also warned that some extremists are “spreading false and misleading narratives about 5G cellular technology.” (RELATED: New York Rep. Maloney Says Government Is Ready ‘To Give People Their Lives Back,’ Thanks Biden)

Several blue states recently announced the end of certain coronavirus restrictions as cases fall. New Jersey announced the end of its mask mandate for school children, while New York is slated to end its indoor mask mandate Wednesday.

The DHS warned in August that individuals opposed to COVID-19 related restrictions could pose a terrorist threat, warning the risk of attacks were “exacerbated by impacts of the ongoing global pandemic, including grievances over public health safety measures and perceived government restrictions.”