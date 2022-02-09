New York Rep. Maloney Says Government Is Ready ‘To Give People Their Lives Back,’ Thanks Biden

New York Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney praised Democrats on Wednesday for essentially ending the pandemic, announcing it was “time to give people their lives back.”

Maloney, who represents New York’s 18th congressional district, pointed to vaccine availability and case numbers as the reason the state can resume normalcy. “Democrats’ plan to fight COVID is working – cases are down & vaccines are widely available. Now, it’s time to give people their lives back. With science as our guide, we’re ready to start getting back to normal,” he wrote on Twitter.

Democrats’ plan to fight COVID is working – cases are down & vaccines are widely available. Now, it’s time to give people their lives back. With science as our guide, we’re ready to start getting back to normal. https://t.co/ws1VCIIEy2 — Sean Patrick Maloney (@RepSeanMaloney) February 9, 2022

Maloney linked to an article from The New York Times detailing how Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is slated Wednesday to drop the state’s indoor mask mandate and end the requirement that businesses require proof of vaccination.

Fellow Democratic New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries also credited President Joe Biden as blue states drop mask mandates. (RELATED: CNN Medical Analyst Says Mask Mandate Should End Because ‘Science Has Changed.’ But Has It?)

“Well, here’s where we are in America, job creation is up, wages are up, unemployment is down, and the Omicron variant is in retreat. And that’s not by accident,” Jeffries said during a press conference. “That’s because, under President Biden’s leadership, a public health infrastructure was put into place beginning with the American Rescue Plan without a single Republican vote, to ensure that we can do everything possible to crush the virus, and that is what has been happening.”

“When President Biden took office, there were 2 million Americans vaccinated. One year later 200 million Americans are fully vaccinated. That doesn’t happen by accident, it’s because President Biden and the Democrats in the House and the Senate have leaned into the science, to the evidence, to standing up a robust public health infrastructure and now we are seeing the fruits of that work,” Jeffries argued.