Biden’s Approval Rating Drops Below 40%

President Joe Biden’s nationwide average job approval rating fell below 40% for the first time Thursday, multiple sources reported.

Biden’s mean approval rating sunk to 39.8% as of early Thursday, according to the Real Clear Politics average of major nationwide job performance polls. The figure is just 2.7 points above former President Donald Trump’s all-time low approval rating of 37.1% in December 2017, according to the Real Clear Politics average.

The plummeting approval ratings follow a succession of crises for Biden along with consistent economic turmoil and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. (RELATED: Biden’s Approval Rating Craters To Shocking New Low, Least Popular Among Hispanics: POLL)

On Feb 9, 2010, Obama’s approval was 47%.

Democrats lost 63 seats in the midterms that year. On Feb 9, 2018, Trump’s approval was 49%. Republicans lost 42 seats in the midterms. On Feb 9, 2022, Biden’s approval is 40%. How many seats will Dems lose? source: Rasmussen Reports — PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) February 9, 2022

Biden’s approval rating began to dip significantly in July 2021 amid the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan that left hundreds of U.S. citizens stranded and in which over a dozen Marines were killed. The president’s disapproval rating first exceeded his approval rating in August 2021, at the height of the Delta variant of COVID-19, as health authorities issued guidance recommending reinstating health restrictions, and governments and businesses imposed vaccination requirements.

Biden’s current approval rating follows several months of the Omicron coronavirus variant sweeping through the U.S. as well as continually-rising inflation and ongoing supply chain disruptions.

