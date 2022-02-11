30-Year-Old Pennsylvania Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Engaging In Sexual Contact With High School Student

Former teacher Barbara Corbo was arrested Wednesday for allegedly engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct with a student.

Corbo was charged with sexual assault, contact with a minor and additional offenses for an incident that occurred in December 2021, local outlet WPVI reported. She was a teacher at Mercy Career and Technical High School, and was fired Jan. 18, the day a student notified administrators about the alleged incident.

Teacher Asst. 30, from Plymouth Meeting, arrested by @phillypolice after she was charged with sexual assault of student in car on Kelly Drive. Barbara Corbo facing contact with a minor & related charges @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/NHIfMz7YcV — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) February 10, 2022

The incident occurred in a car, according to Steve Keeley, a reporter at a local Fox News affiliate. (RELATED: Bill Ending Forced Arbitration In Sexual Assault, Harassment Cases Sails Through The Senate)

The teacher was hired in August 2021 and passed a thorough background check process, according to a statement released by the school, WPVI reported. She taught English for 11th graders and social studies for 10th graders.

“As a Catholic school in the Mercy tradition, the welfare of all the young people entrusted in our care remains our focus,” the statement read, WPVI reported. “We will employ our own school counseling staff and outside resources to respond to the needs and concerns of all students.” (RELATED: Teacher Charged For Having Sex With Student Let Free After They Get Married)

The school’s statement expressed support for the alleged student victim and urged those with further information to contact a detective in the special victims’ unit.

