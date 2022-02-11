Viral Video Shows Kids Celebrating The End Of Forced Masking

About twenty young children celebrated the end of forced masking in Nevada school in a viral video shared Thursday.

Stop what you’re doing and watch this. Kids at a Las Vegas elementary school burst out into cheers after learning they no longer have to wear a mask to school pic.twitter.com/xIuHgFtmHo — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) February 11, 2022

“Starting tomorrow we don’t have to wear masks anymore,” a woman behind the camera announced. The children, who appeared to be kindergarten-aged, immediately started cheering, jumping with joy and running around their classroom.

Several children began dancing, and one boy even lifted a chair as if to throw it. “Is anybody excited?” the woman asked, only to be greeted by even more joyful celebration from the students.

Democratic Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak dropped the state’s mask mandate Thursday, although individual school districts and businesses may continue to impose their own mask requirements. Sisolak faces a Republican challenger in his June reelection effort which the nonpartisan Cook Political Report called a “toss-up.”

Sisolak’s decision to end the mandate came in the same week that several other Democrat-led states dropped their mask mandates and loosened COVID-19 restrictions. (RELATED: Fairfax County Announces Off-Ramp For School Masking After State Dems Flip On Issue)

The Clark County School District, home to over 300,000 students and 40,000 employees, dropped its mask mandate Thursday afternoon, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Catholic schools in Las Vegas, the Nevada System of Higher Education and the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) also reportedly dropped their mask mandates.

The Clark County Education Association, representing over 18,000 professionals, backed the decision, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

