Video Shows Border Patrol Saving Migrant Family That Almost Drowned In Rio Grande

A video surfaced Sunday of Border Patrol agents’ rescuing a family of Haitian migrants that nearly drowned in the Rio Grande river in Del Rio, Texas.

Agents in the video appeared to be aiding the group, with one seemingly performing CPR on one of the migrants as the strong current of the river ran adjacent to the group.

Video from our agents’ courageous rescue yesterday. Notice the strong currents. Dangerous! Time & time again, the men & women of #USBP go above & beyond the call of duty. This is who they are. #HonorFirsthttps://t.co/KBLqfBRhLM — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) February 13, 2022

Del Rio Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens said that the “dangerous” incident shows how “time (and) time again” border agents “go above (and) beyond the call of duty.”

Before they were rescued, the migrant family was making its way to the riverbank on the U.S. side, but the ground beneath them collapsed, sending them into deep water, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) press release. The family members reportedly struggled to stay afloat amid the powerful current which swept them further down the river.

Border agents spotted the group while on patrol of the area around 7:40 a.m, the CBP release said.

The attempt to save the migrants’ lives involved one border agent jumping into the river and another unsuccessfully throwing a rescue bag to the group, CBP announced. The agent in the water reportedly managed to pull a mother, 34, and a five-year-old girl out of the water before bringing a man, 33, who had been underwater for a long period, to safety.

The agents then rendered aid and called Emergency Medical Services, which reportedly transported the family to a nearby hospital for additional treatment.

Great job! Agents rescue people at the river and in the middle of nowhere every day, but only if we are able to be outside actually doing our job. This family was lucky that agents were in the field that day, patrolling the border. https://t.co/JRKHBO3qrJ — Border Patrol Union – Del Rio (@NBPC2366DelRio) February 13, 2022

The Border Patrol union in Del Rio applauded the agents who conducted the rescue, emphasizing the importance of having agents on the frontlines. (RELATED: ‘It Has To Stop’: Border Agents Find Two 5-Year-Old Girls Crossing Without Adults In Two-Day Period)

“Agents rescue people at the river and in the middle of nowhere every day, but only if we are able to be outside actually doing our job,” the union chapter wrote.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.