Video Shows Bloody Aftermath Of Deadly Shooting In NYC

Video footage posted to Twitter captured the gruesome aftermath of a deadly Saturday night New York City shooting that left two dead.

Authorities responded to a call late Saturday on East 198th street near Webster Avenue, according to Pix 11. Upon arrival, police found 28-year-old Jamal Smith with a fatal gunshot wound to the face and 24-year-old Arnold Oliver with a fatal gunshot wound in the torso, according to the report.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Video footage shows a man being apprehended by police and being handcuffed on the hood of a bloodstained car. One of the victims is seen laying down covered in blood. An individual is seen holding up the other victim, appearing to try and talk to the deceased man. (RELATED: Fox’s Bill Hemmer, BLM Leader Go Back And Forth On NYC Crime Spike)

(WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT)

Bronx: East 198th Street & Webster Avenue, 2 people were shot and killed last night at the location. The @NYPDnews / @NYPD52Pct arrested the perpetrator connected to this shooting. pic.twitter.com/rVWYBGYaTA — NYC Scoop (@NY_Scoop) February 13, 2022

The brother of Smith, 28-year-old Wayne Smith, was taken into custody on murder charges and criminal possession of a weapon, according to Pix 11. Authorities recovered a firearm at the scene and are still searching for a second individual in connection with the deadly shooting, according to the report. Police released a picture of the alleged second suspect, who is seen wearing a blue jacket and jeans.

Authorities say they believe the dispute began at a nearby baby shower and then escalated from there, according to the New York Post.

A deli worker told WLNY “they took it down to here in the front. That’s when it got a little heated. They took it down to the corner and then what I heard is they kind of hugged each other, leaned on each other. The other person took the gun and shot him right in the torso, right in the body.”

Shootings are up 30% this year over last, according to NBC 4 New York.