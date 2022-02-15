Former Biden Campaign Staffer Tried To Blame Attempted Assassination On ‘Right Wing Rhetoric,’ But Suspect Is Left-Wing Activist

A left-wing political operative tried to blame the attempted assassination of a Democratic candidate for mayor in Louisville, Kentucky, on conservatives in a Tuesday tweet.

Cliff Schechter, a former ad writer for then-candidate Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, blamed “conspiratorial right-wing rhetoric” for the assassination attempt on Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg.

The alleged suspect, Quintez Brown, is an anti-capitalist activist who praised Che Guevara and Mao Tse-Tung in a post on Twitter.

Brown also pushed for gun control in an appearance on Joy Reid’s weekend MSNBC show.

Cliff Schechter, whose Twitter bio states he was an ad writer for then-candidate Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, blamed “conspiratorial right-wing rhetoric and guns everywhere” for the attempted assassination of Craig Greenberg. (RELATED: ‘The Facts Didn’t Matter’: Sarah Palin’s Lawyer Throws Down On NYT During First Day Of Defamation Trial)

Insane. Lunatic attempts to assassinate Louisville mayoral candidate. This is what conspiratorial right-wing rhetoric and guns everywhere gets us. I’m afraid this is going to get much, much worse https://t.co/mr2fJOiyw5 — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) February 15, 2022

However, the man charged by Louisville police, Quintez Brown, is an anti-capitalist activist running for the Louisville Metro Council who supports “scientific socialism” according to his Twitter bio and has an extensive history of backing left-wing causes both on social media and in other venues.

Brown also declared his support for Che Guevara, a figure of the Cuban revolution who is considered a mass murderer, and Mao Tse-Tung, the founder of the People’s Republic of China in another tweet.

There will be new speakers. They will be Che, they will be Mao, they will be Fanon. — Quintez Brown – District 5 (@tez4liberation) January 28, 2022

“Capitalism is the humanitarian disaster,” Brown posted in response to a tweet criticizing the re-opening of bars and restaurants for in-person dining.

Capitalism is the humanitarian disaster. We been here. https://t.co/RIjcrUUegK — Quintez Brown – District 5 (@tez4liberation) January 2, 2022

He also had strongly advocated for gun control, notably on an appearance on MSNBC with Joy Reid and in an op-ed for the Louisville-Courier Journal that criticized the state’s shift to “constitutional carry.” (RELATED: Illinois Democrat Apologizes After Weekend Fundraiser Includes Mock Assassination Of Trump)

“They’ve put a price tag on your life and decided that the blood money they receive from the NRA is more valuable,” Brown wrote.

The Louisville activist who shot a mayoral candidate appeared on Joy Reid’s show at an anti-gun violence rally. Said he “loves” David Hogg. https://t.co/JpVF5zbVbD — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 15, 2022

Brown pleaded not guilty to one charge of attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment, according to a report by the Louisville Courier-Journal. Bail was set at $100,000.

Chanelle Helm, a local Black Lives Matter leader who once said a voodoo doll of Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell should be stabbed “in the heart,” was working to raise money to secure Brown’s release on bail, according to a tweet by Andy Ngo, an editor-at-large with the Post-Millennial.

A #BLM Louisville leader & others are organizing for people to donate to get the assassination suspect (Quintez Brown) out of jail. As consistently seen, leftist individuals & groups have no reservations about aiding people on their side accused of heinous crimes. pic.twitter.com/Eeas96u1Du — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 15, 2022

“I can confirm Quintez Brown was an intern for The Courier Journal from 2019-2021. We are relieved no one was injured and send our thoughts to the impacted families,” said Courier Journal Executive Editor Mary Irby-Jones in a statement released to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Neither Greenberg’s campaign nor the Louisville Metro Police Department immediately returned the DCNF’s request for comment.

Schechter did not respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.